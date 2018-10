× Online Payment Option for Parking Tickets in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Parking ticket in downtown Wilkes-Barre? No problem.

The city launched an online ticket payment option on Friday.

Now residents and visitors no longer have to travel to city hall to pay their parking tickets, they can do so with their debit or credit card.

There is a fee of $0.50 for electronic checks and a 2.95% fee for credit and debit card payments.

You can find more information on the online ticket payment website.