New Museum in Washington Honors Law Enforcement, Includes Tributes to Fallen Officers From Our Area

Posted 9:52 am, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:44AM, October 12, 2018

WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Law Enforcement Museum held its grand opening Thursday in Washington D.C. but opens to the public on Saturday.

It’s being billed as America’s only museum to explore nearly every facet of American law enforcement.

The museum’s  “walk in the shoes” experience lets visitors learn what it’s like to be a law enforcement officer through innovative and engaging exhibits, artifacts and programs.

It’s designed to help strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The National Law Enforcement Museum opens to the public on Saturday, October 13 at 10 a.m. with a Grand Opening Community Day.

The celebration is free and features family-friendly events including a 5K, demonstrations, forensic activity, fingerprinting, caricature artists, face painting and more.

At the museum in Washington D.C., tributes are written to fallen officers, including one for Corporal Bryon Dickson.

Cpl. Dickson was killed in an ambush outside the state police barracks in Blooming Grove in September 2014.

For more information about the museum, click here.

