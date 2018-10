× Missing Teen from Columbia County Found

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — A missing teenager from Columbia County has been found.

Wyatt Yohey,16, of Catawissa was last seen Tuesday night.

Crews have been searching the area for him since then.

Authorities say the teen with Asperger’s syndrome was found around 1 p.m. Friday in Shickshinny.

He is said to be OK, just tired and dirty.