× Man Charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities have charged a man with drug delivery resulting in the deaths of two other men in the Poconos.

State police say Vincent Ingino, 26, of Stroudsburg, gave heroin to Patrick Pasquariello and Ryan Donahue right before they died from a drug overdose in August.

Investigators said both men overdosed on a combination of heroin an fentanyl.

Ingino is locked up in Monroe County.