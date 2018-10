× Lyft Driver Molested in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Lyft driver says she was assaulted after picking up a man in Wilkes-Barre.

The victim told police the man touched her inappropriately while she was driving last month

An arrest warrant on indecent assault charges is out for Terah Odoi, 33, whose last known address is Harrisburg.