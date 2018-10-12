Lumberjack and Carving Competition Set for Sullivan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORKSVILLE, Pa. -- The annual Lumberjack Wood Carving Competition in Sullivan County begins Saturday.

As a professional woodcarver, Jennifer Black is used to finding herself surrounded by a cloud of sawdust

"This was a brand-new sweatshirt this morning. I put it on and I was like, 'I'm not going to be doing anything messy, I'm going to wear my nice new (shirt).' Yeah, that didn't work," Black said.

Black won't be the only one covered in sawdust this weekend.

About 5,000 people are expected to show up for the 38th annual Fall Festival Lumberjack/Chainsaw Carving Competition in Forksville.

Black came from Corning, New York to compete.

People will be able to see exactly what it takes to create something out of a piece of wood during the timed event. That's when carvers will have just an hour to create something out of one of the logs.

"Right after that's done, we auction off those pieces and somebody can take home a piece of artwork that they watched being done," said organizer Duane Bender.

Organizers are still setting up the lumberjack obstacle course. Professionals and local loggers will take part in separate competitions throughout the weekend.

"It amazes me that they can take this block of wood and turn it into a bench or a bear or whatever. It's unreal to me," said events project director Candy Williams.

The annual fall festival in Sullivan County ends on Sunday at 5 p.m.