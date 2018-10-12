× Haunted House Full of Ghouls in Monroe County

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — From water slides to a spooky resort, Camelback Mountain changes with the season.

The resort near Tannersville has gone all out for Halloween this year, expanding from one haunted house to three.

The haunted houses are full of scary sights, skeletons and ghouls.

“I think we’ve had a really good turnout so far but I think a light switch flipped and basically, now everyone wants to come out now that its getting cooler out. People want to go out to haunted houses and go pumpkin picking, they want to do all these fall activities,” said Alissa Poster, Camelback Mountain Resort marketing coordinator.

The event runs now through Halloween weekend in Monroe County.