Driver Sentenced to House Arrest after Admitting to Deadly Hit and Run

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A driver entered a guilty plea in a deadly hit and run six years after the crash.

The trial for Daniel Loughnane was supposed to start Monday but during a motions hearing Friday morning, Loughnane pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

He was sentenced to a year of house arrest and probation.

Loughnane hit and killed Rebecca McCallick, 19, with his pickup truck in Wilkes-Barre in July of 2012 and then took off.

The case sat for six years because of several legal maneuvers which including a fight over whether Loughnane's truck was legally seized by police.

In the end, a judge ruled the truck could not be used as evidence in the trial.

"We were able to reach an agreement that was acceptable to both sides, most importantly was acceptable to the family. Really, after six years of the judicial proceedings, appeals to the superior courts, Supreme Court, back here, in the last few weeks, dozens of motions and hearings and arguments, (they) really wanted finality," said First Assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

For the first month of Loughnane's house arrest, he will have to wear an ankle monitor.