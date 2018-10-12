× Carbon County Cabbage Festival

Cabbage is more than just coleslaw! Proof of that is the creative concoctions being cooked up in Weatherly this weekend.

Food ranges from halušky to sauerkraut and much more!

It all surrounds the 2nd Annual Carbon County Cabbage Festival.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event on Friday.

The Cabbage Festival takes place on Saturday, October 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Euarana Park at 560 3rd Street in Weatherly.

Organizers say the event “features family-friendly activities including a tractor show, music, food, food contests, cabbage contests, games, and you guessed it, a lot of cabbage!”

New this year, there will be an expanded kids section with tons of activities for the entire family.

The money raised at the event benefits various nonprofits that are on hand along with community park improvement projects.

For a schedule of events and more details on the event in Carbon County, head here.

To be connected to the event’s Facebook page, click here!