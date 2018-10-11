Volunteers Search for Missing Teenager with Asperger’s in Columbia County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CATAWISSA, Pa. -- Search efforts are underway for a missing teenager in Columbia County.

Catawissa police say 16-year-old Wyatt Yohey was last seen late Tuesday night. Since then no one has heard from the boy.

Volunteers gathered at Cara Park in Catawissa with one mission in mind, to find 16-year-old Wyatt Yohey.

“He knows back roads very well. He also knows the woods very well but I'm not sure where to tell anyone specifically where to look,” Wyatt’s sister Brittany told volunteers.

The family of the teenager says he was last seen at home around 10 p.m. Tuesday night when he went to bed.

He wasn't in his room when his brother checked 6:30 the next morning.

“Wasn't at the house, we looked everywhere, he was nowhere to be found and pretty much here we are,” said Brittany.

No one has heard from Wyatt who has Asperger's and his sister Brittany says he isn't carrying a cell phone.

Wyatt's family say he enjoys going on long walks in the woods and on back roads in and out of the borough and likes to be outdoors.

“He loves to hide in trees, he likes to be in wooded areas, he`s a Boy Scout,” said Brittany. “He's a very, very smart kid and if he doesn't want to be found I hate to say it but I don't think you're going to have an easy time doing so.”

“So we have no clue at this point, he could build a shelter, he's a boy scout, he could be hiding out,” said volunteer Gina Swisher. “And with Asberger's you don`t know if he's trying to get away from it all for a bit.”

Wyatt`s family says while they're used to him going on long walks by himself, something like this is completely out of character for him, saying he would never just take off in the middle of the night.

“This is not like him at all, he doesn't just skip, he's never skipped school like this,” said Brittany.

Wyatt is described to be 5'7", 140 pounds, wearing blue jeans, a green or gray t-shirt and has an army colored backpack with him.

His sister believes Wyatt took extra clothes with him as well.

“You can't imagine what they're going through. Especially the not knowing part, that's the hard part,” said volunteer Jerry Swisher.

At the same time, Catawissa police did their own search for Wyatt Thursday evening.

And Thursday police released more information on the investigation saying they've found evidence Wyatt may be a runaway.

They're also asking people to halt voluntary searches for the teen, saying they are using scent dogs and need to keep areas clear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Catawissa police at (570) 356-7102.