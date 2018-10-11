Testimony Underway in Columbia County Homicide Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- A murder trial for a man accused of killing his son-in-law is underway in Columbia County.

Testimony is underway in the trial of Anthony Franklin.

Franklin, 76, is charged with murdering Frank Spencer at Spencer's home near Bloomsburg in July of 2012.

State police say Franklin and his daughter Maria Sanutti-Spencer --the victim's ex-wife -- shot Spencer.

Franklin fled to Argentina. He was brought back to the U.S. last year to stand trial.

Maria Sanutti-Spencer was convicted of murder in 2015. She was sentenced to life in prison.