Soggy Region Continues to Endure Rain, Flooding

From the interstates in Luzerne County to the back roads of Wayne County, the heavy rainfall created problems and backups throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.

Crews in Hawley were out in full force working to clear the fall foliage that made its way into drainage pipes causing street flooding throughout the borough.

“Debris and leaves, they cover the top of the catch basin, so nothing goes in the water just runs across the top,” said Hawley Deputy Fire Chief Eugene Krause.

A drain on a road in Wayne County clogged and forced the water down over the hill and through a parking lot, bringing debris and mud into the parking lot of the Lake Region Urgent Care.

“It came pretty suddenly and pretty fiercely, and the water came down the hill, and on its way to the Lackawaxen River, it comes through here,” Roman Matlaga said.

It didn’t take long for crews to come and help.

“All hands on deck, yep, that’s the normal small town. Get everybody out to everything and go from there,” said Krause.

That was also the case in other parts of our area hit with heavy rain. Traffic on Interstate 81 was reduced to one lane near Interstate 80 because of flooding in Luzerne County.

In Wilkes-Barre, high water closed part of North Washington Street near Dan Flood Elementary School.

At the Pittston Cemetery, several graves were underwater following the heavy rain.

Whether you are a driver, a business owner, or a borough worker, everyone is hoping for the same thing.

“I’m looking for it to stop raining for a while,” Krause added.

Officials in Wayne County say the trouble they’ve seen with the fall leaves stuck in the drainage systems is not uncommon, it happens every year. But this year the ground is just so saturated, it’s all piling up.