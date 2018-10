× Section of Interstate 81 Shut Down in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A section of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County is closed by a crash.

I-81 south is closed between the Glenwood/Lenoxville exit (206) and the Fleetville/Tompkinsville exit (202) due to a tractor-trailer crash before 10 a.m. Thursday.

A detour is in place.

There is also a single lane closure on Interstate 81 north in the same area.

UPDATE: Crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 206 – PA 374 and Exit 202 – PA 107. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) October 11, 2018

