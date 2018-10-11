Power To Save: WaterWaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- After all the rain this summer and early fall, it feels like we're living in a water world. What happens to that rain runoff and what we can do to help protect water quality is part of a program happening for kids and families next Saturday in the Poconos.

"We're trying to highlight the journey of water and what we can all do to protect the essential element of life," said Monroe County Conservation District manager Adam Schellhammer.

That's the goal of the WaterWaze program happening next Saturday at the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center in Monroe County.

"We're literally going to take you from water molecules to the end source and everything in between," Schellhammer said.

The WaterWaze program is a hands-on day for kids that helps them explore nature and follow the journey of water.

"It's really important to know that water doesn't just come in a bottle. It starts somewhere, and it has a journey and there's little things we can do along the way to help protect it."

One of the big highlights from the WaterWaze program is water stewardship illustrated by the natural surroundings.

Kids will be all over the 166 acres of land at Kettle Creek doing everything from seeing how certain plants can help protect against stormwater runoff to getting down in dirty in the ponds.

"We'll have stone, and bare earth, and grass and we'll see how it runs off or infiltrates. Kind of highlights how vegetation like you see behind me is important for maintaining water quality," Schellhammer said. "We can have 20 to 30 school kids down here. We got plenty of room for them to work. We will put those kids in boots and let them go muck about."

This free program is happening on Saturday, October 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome, there's no pre-registration required, and there's a free cookout.

