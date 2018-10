Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don Jacobs announces and introduces us to the Pennsylvania Environmental Partnership Award Winner, Dinah DiMeolo. She has been named Emerging Environmental Leader. As a high school student at Tunkhannock High School, she has already taken an active role in learning about and protecting wildlife. See her story, then find out how to attend the banquet for all of the environmental award winners. Check here for a list.

Click Here to see all the features in this quarterly special.