Paving Project Near Completion in Luzerne County

Posted 7:50 am, October 11, 2018, by

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A paving project that started months ago is finally wrapping up in Luzerne County.

For weeks now, drivers have been complaining about parts of Business Route 309 that were left bumpy, uneven and unpaved.

Starting Monday, crews were out doing overnight paving work in this area.

This is part of a larger project that began over the summer. A long stretch of Business Route 309 was torn up and part of it blacktopped.

But the rainy weather caused work delays.

That had some drivers frustrated by a lack of progress and the road conditions.

Now, drivers have a smoother ride Thursday morning on this part of Business Route 309.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s