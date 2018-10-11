Paving Project Near Completion in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A paving project that started months ago is finally wrapping up in Luzerne County.

For weeks now, drivers have been complaining about parts of Business Route 309 that were left bumpy, uneven and unpaved.

Starting Monday, crews were out doing overnight paving work in this area.

This is part of a larger project that began over the summer. A long stretch of Business Route 309 was torn up and part of it blacktopped.

But the rainy weather caused work delays.

That had some drivers frustrated by a lack of progress and the road conditions.

Now, drivers have a smoother ride Thursday morning on this part of Business Route 309.