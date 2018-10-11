One Person Dies in Lackawanna County Crash

Posted 1:20 pm, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 01:21PM, October 11, 2018

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Lackawanna County.

The wreck between a car and a COLTS vehicle happened around 12:30 p.m. on Business Route 6 in Archbald.

A passenger in the car died. He was from Hancock, New York, but was living in Thompson in Susquehanna County, according to the coroner.

Emergency crews said two other people in the car were injured.

No one was on the COLTS vehicle at the time of the wreck. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Part of Business Route 6 in the area is closed.

Developing story, check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s