One Person Dies in Lackawanna County Crash

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Lackawanna County.

The wreck between a car and a COLTS vehicle happened around 12:30 p.m. on Business Route 6 in Archbald.

A passenger in the car died. He was from Hancock, New York, but was living in Thompson in Susquehanna County, according to the coroner.

Emergency crews said two other people in the car were injured.

No one was on the COLTS vehicle at the time of the wreck. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Part of Business Route 6 in the area is closed.

Developing story, check back for updates.