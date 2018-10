Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Another school in our area is dealing with a mold problem.

Western Wayne's superintendent tells Newswatch 16 a section of the library and some classrooms are off limits at the high school and middle school.

The administration was planning to meet with an HVAC company on Thursday to deal with the excess moisture.

A company was brought in to clean the affected areas of the schools in Wayne County.