Medical School in Scranton Expanding

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A former trade school in Scranton will soon be used to train future doctors.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine received $1.5 million from the state to renovate the old William Tallman Smith Manual Arts building next to Northeast Scranton Intermediate School.

In addition to state money, the medical school also received $5 million from the estate of the late real estate developer Gerald Halpin.

Once renovations are finished, the added space will allow Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine to accept an additional 40 medical students and more than 250 masters level students.