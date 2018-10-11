Man Sentenced in Animal Abuse Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A man from Luzerne County will spend a month in jail and be put on probation for illegally breeding dogs in deplorable conditions.

Humane officers say this was the most amount of animal cruelty charges they've ever filed in Luzerne County.

The charges were filed against three people, one of which was John Dancho.

Dancho,71, his girlfriend Michelle Starkey, and Dancho's daughter Amanda, were all charged in January of this year with about 130 counts of animal abuse-related charges.

Humane officers took 36 dogs away from Dancho's home that were living in filthy conditions. Some of the dogs were left outside in freezing temperatures without food and water.

"I'm a humane officer. I work in the police force. I prefer to have a lot more jail time, but I do respect the court's decision," said Luzerne County Humane Officer Wayne Harvey. "He's got a lot of things ahead of him. I feel it is appropriate and we always respect what the court does."

Dancho will serve a month in jail and then be placed on probation and house arrest.

The charges against his daughter have been dropped because of her mental state.

Charges are still pending against his girlfriend Michelle Starkey.