Man Facing Terroristic Threats Charges after Compiling a Hit List

DUSHORE, Pa. —  A man from Sullivan County is facing terroristic threats charges after allegedly compiling a hit list.

Police say Bruce Pawling, 53 from Muncy Valley, told a mental health worker he had a hit list with multiple people on it.

Pawling also allegedly detailed a plan he came up with to kill his ex-wife, in-laws and state troopers.

The mental health worker reported the hit list to state police in Laporte.

Pawling is facing terroristic threats and other related charges.

