NUANGOLA, Pa. -- A community leader is really getting in the Halloween spirit in Luzerne County.

Mark Gandzyk decks out his place on Nuangola Road every year.

He's a member of the Nuangola Borough Council and a volunteer firefighter.

There are spooky skeletons and more than a dozen giant dragons guarding the place.

Neighbors say the house gets plenty of attention during the Halloween season in Luzerne County.