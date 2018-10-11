× Dino-Might: Prehistoric Happening Coming to Bloomsburg

An event you might just call “dino-might” is rolling into the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum.

“Dino Day” runs this Saturday, October 13, 2018, from 10 a.m. until noon at the museum at 2 West 7th Street in Bloomsburg.

Admission is $6.50 or less depending on the age of the child.

The family-friendly event features a realistic dinosaur experience put on by Pennsylvania Dinosaurs which is based in Catawissa.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted “Dino-Day” on Thursday.

Organizers say plenty of activities are on tap this Saturday at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum.

There will be a life-size dinosaur named TANK, dino crafts, activities and experiments to learn more dinosaurs.

The money raised at the event helps the museum in Columbia County continue various community projects including revamping its current dinosaur exhibit.

Head here the “Dino Day” event Facebook page.

To contact the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, you can call (570) 389-9206 or email them at bloomsburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.