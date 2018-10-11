Coxton Road Closed Indefinitely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- A popular shortcut for drivers in part of Luzerne County is now closed indefinitely.

PennDOT closed Coxton Road between Main Street in Duryea and Lackawanna County last week, due to the latest round of flooding there.

An inspection found the surface of the road, as well as the ground underneath it, was washed away and damaged.

Officials are also inspecting the rock face alongside the road for potential rock slides.

PennDOT says the road will remain closed until repairs are made. Officials say there is no immediate plan to reopen the road connecting Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.