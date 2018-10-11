Assault Charges after Soccer Game in Sullivan County
LAPORTE, Pa. — Assault charges for one after a girls’ soccer game in Sullivan County.
According to police, Lindsey Bennett, 48, was upset with the officiating at the game.
Bennett then started cursing at the ref and was told to leave.
Police say Bennett then grabbed an athletic director by the neck and threw him to the ground.
Bennett is facing assault charges in Sullivan County.
41.423967 -76.494113
1 Comment
lickerblisters
At least he didn’t grab the athletic supporter.