Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people had to be rescued after a truck plunged into the lake at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses tell Newswatch 16 the truck was pulling into a parking spot at the boat launch on Carverton Road but didn't stop and ended up in the water.

Two men were pulled from the truck. Their names and conditions have not been released.

DCNR and state police are investigating why the truck ended up in the lake.