Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to state game lands in Union County for opening day of the youth pheasant season. This group has made this hunt a yearly tradition complete with lots of laughs and good hunting. Plus we'll introduce you to the 2018 emerging environmental leadership award winner and we'll have a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Youth Pheasant Hunt
2018 Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area Youth Hunt Permit Giveaway
Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Junior Hunt Details
TOP Calls Product Giveaway
Schuylkill County Trout Unlimited River Restoration
Heated Hunts
End of Summer Bargains on Labor Day
Heated Hunts Product Giveaway
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
Enjoying the Sun and Some Shopping
PA Bowhunters Festival Product Giveaway
Revolution Trolling Spoons Product Giveaway
Coaches Corner: Viewer Scorecard, Lackawanna Trail, Week #4 Picks
Coaches Corner: Viewer Scorecard Gets Tasty; Week #6 Picks