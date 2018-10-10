This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Youth Pheasant Hunt

Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to state game lands in Union County for opening day of the youth pheasant season.  This group has made this hunt a yearly tradition complete with lots of laughs and good hunting.  Plus we'll introduce you to the 2018 emerging environmental leadership award winner and we'll have a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

