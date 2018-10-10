× This Week on Coaches Corner: Draw Play, the Defender Carry, Ball Squirts, Dallas HS, Valley View Line, & Top Picks

Thursday, October 11, 2018

8:00pm

WNEP2

Take this Week’s Poll:

THIS WEEK ON THE CORNER:

Top Plays: Tamaqua, Danville Area, Wallenpaupack, Scranton.

Dallas Head Coach Rich Mannello stops by The Corner.

Steve Armillay steps into the Valley View Line.

See your pick for Top Defensive Team.

The Coaches make their picks for Week #8 Play.

Coaches Corner is brought to you in part by: the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and by First Keystone Community Bank.