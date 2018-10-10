This Week on Coaches Corner: Draw Play, the Defender Carry, Ball Squirts, Dallas HS, Valley View Line, & Top Picks

Posted 9:11 am, October 10, 2018

Thursday, October 11, 2018

8:00pm

WNEP2

THIS WEEK ON THE CORNER:

  • Top Plays:  Tamaqua, Danville Area, Wallenpaupack, Scranton.
  • Dallas Head Coach Rich Mannello stops by The Corner.
  • Steve Armillay steps into the Valley View Line.
  • See your pick for Top Defensive Team.
  • The Coaches make their picks for Week #8 Play.

Coaches Corner is brought to you in part by:  the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and by First Keystone Community Bank.

