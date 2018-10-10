‘The Forgotten’ Author Comes to Luzerne County to Talk about Book

Posted 11:25 pm, October 10, 2018, by , Updated at 10:51PM, October 10, 2018

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The election of President Donald Trump was the impetus for a book by author Ben Bradlee Jr. called "The Forgotten."

Bradlee came to Luzerne County  Wednesday night to talk about the book with some of the voters who are profiled in it.

The book describes how disenfranchised voters in Luzerne County flocked to support Trump's 2016 campaign and how they ultimately led to his victory.

"That was the theme. Trump made them feel good about themselves. Hillary with that famous remark, remember the deplorables, she made them feel ashamed, so they went for Trump," Bradlee said.

Bradlee won a Pulitzer prize at the Boston Globe for supervising the team of reporters that uncovered sexual abuse by priests in the Boston archdiocese.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s