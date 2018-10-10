Suspect in Robbery, Search Named by Police

Posted 11:59 am, October 10, 2018, by , Updated at 12:01PM, October 10, 2018

 

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police have released the name of the man they are looking for in connection with an armed robbery in Pike County.

Investigators believe Gino DePalma used a gun to hold up Dutchie's Market in Greentown in April.

Troopers say surveillance video and numerous interviews led them to suspect DePalma.

State police searched a wooded area Tuesday night near a housing development on Route 507 near Gouldsboro after DePalma was reportedly spotted there, but they did not find him.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s