Suspect in Robbery, Search Named by Police

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police have released the name of the man they are looking for in connection with an armed robbery in Pike County.

Investigators believe Gino DePalma used a gun to hold up Dutchie's Market in Greentown in April.

Troopers say surveillance video and numerous interviews led them to suspect DePalma.

State police searched a wooded area Tuesday night near a housing development on Route 507 near Gouldsboro after DePalma was reportedly spotted there, but they did not find him.

41.252706 -75.399509