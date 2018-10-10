× Sarah Street Paving Almost Finished in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — Drivers who normally take Sarah Street in Stroudsburg know it can be a bumpy ride.

But this ride is about to get smoother because paving is almost finished.

“Finally! I can probably save myself a couple of rims and a loose filling. I can get down Sarah Street without banging into a parked car. Good, it’s about time,” said Matt Bruzzese, Stroudsburg.

Traffic was down to one lane when Newswatch 16 found this crew working on the 8th Street intersection.

Gus Torinese and his wife Marilyn from Henryville usually use Sarah Street to get to ShopRite.

“Love it! We use it as a shortcut rather than going down Main Street,” said Gus Torinese, Henryville.

“Most of the place, most of the stuff was kept up but that one seemed to be neglected for a long time,” said Marilyn Torinese, Henryville.

There is still about a block left that needs to be paved but as you can see, it’s already been milled and is expected to be done soon.

“It’s a beautiful thing. Isn’t it? It’s a beautiful thing when things get done,” said Cynthia Strapec, Lake Wallenpaupack.

Cynthia Strape from Lake Wallenpaupack is always in Stroudsburg visiting her mother.

She hopes the road stays in good shape.

“The potholes and everything just get worse every year. It was an important thing and I’m glad they finally did it,” said Strape.

Borough officials are expected to be finished paving by the end of the week.