Job Excitement at Great Northeast Job Fair

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- Three times a year, top employers from Lackawanna and Luzerne counties get together to offer insight on job openings around the area.

Some new opportunities are drawing a lot of excitement at this year's Great Northeast Job Fair.

Tim Johnstone just moved to the area and is getting married this weekend. He's looking for a career in human resources at the Great Northeast Job Fair.

"There's a lot of people here. There's a lot of good employers here. A lot of the top employers of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties are here," said Johnstone.

One of those top employers is GasSearch Drilling Services Corporation, a trucking company out of Montrose and a subsidiary of Cabot Oil and Gas.

Cabot Oil and Gas has been making big moves this year, announcing the addition of dozens of new natural gas wells going into production. Right now, GasSearch Drilling needs between 80 and 90 truck drivers and is looking to fill other positions as well.

"You're looking at upwards of 100 people in the next six months that we can certainly use," said Robert Wagner, GasSearch Drilling Services. "We're really ramping up now that the gas has someplace to go with these pipelines coming on. We're going to be ramping up, getting busy. We're looking to expand. We're getting a second shop in the Lenox area that we're going to be putting up."

Another employer at the fair is Integrity Staffing Solutions, the direct hire for the Amazon facilities in the area.

"Today's exciting because right now we're doing our peak hiring. This is our busy season for Amazon with Christmas coming," said Merissa Sims, Integrity Staffing Solutions.

Amazon announced just last week it's raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour starting November 1. Integrity Staffing Solutions is promoting that announcement.

"They're excited. They're excited. This is big news. This is something for the area, especially this area, where sometimes it's really hard to find good paying jobs," Sims said.

This is the 20th year for the Great Northeast Job Fair. There are about 80 employers this year. The next fair will be in March at Mohegan Sun near Wilkes-Barre.