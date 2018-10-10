Holy Redeemer Home Cross Country Cluster Meet-5 Teams At Kirby Park

Posted 8:49 pm, October 10, 2018

Holy Redeemer hosted a cluster meet in Cross Country, at Kirby Park, on a warm, humid day in October.  The Royals Bryce Zapusck won the boys race in 17:52.  Pittston Area's Nicole Zambetti won the girls event in 21:16.

