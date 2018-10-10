Fall Colors Behind Schedule along Stourbridge Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- It was another warm fall day in Honesdale, and so far, the weather has meant a delay in the bright colors that usually are out by now along the Stourbridge Line rail excursions. But that hasn't stopped folks from climbing aboard and enjoying the ride.

Passengers boarded the Stourbridge Line on this October afternoon setting out to see what's usually a big draw for the Poconos: the fall foliage.

"It's still green down where we're at in Schuylkill County," Karen Seegers said.

Paul and Karen Seegers drove just under two hours from the Pottsville area to take this train ride and hoped to see gorgeous views of all colors of the season.

"It hasn't gotten cold enough for the leaves to change color but nice for us it's been warm on the lake," they said.

The fall foliage rides on the Stourbridge Line from Honesdale to Hawley and back along the Lackawaxen River have only just started and now are bringing people from all around to see what will be some brilliant colors, just a little late this season.

"You haven't got a lot of color this year, but it's still very, very pretty," said Linda Bauman James from Wisconsin.

One couple is here from Wisconsin, some of the many who expected to see brighter reds and oranges by now, but Mother Nature has had other plans.

"Even though the leaves are a little behind, usually this weekend is peak for us, but with a lot of rain and warm temperatures, we haven't had that big heavy frost yet," Tim Wright said.

Train conductor Tim Wright explains this is one of the busiest times of the year for the train, and the slow start to the changing leaves could mean a busy second half of the fall season.

"Where typically we drop off at the end of the month, I think we'll be very busy with people coming for fully changed leaves."

41.572347 -75.256037