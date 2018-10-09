× Voters in Monroe County Race to Register

STROUDSBURG — Phone ringing off the hook and people coming in and out of the Voter Registration Office on Sixth Street in Stroudsburg can only mean another election is near.

Tuesday is the final day to register for next months mid-term elections.

“Every vote counts,” said Ardis Motto, Stroudsburg.

Workers at the office tell Newswatch 16, a lot of people have been coming in to make sure they are registered, to register or to change party affiliations.

“It’s definitely busier than we were in the last governor’s race four years ago and in the primaries,” said Sara May-Silfee, Voter Registration Director.

Ardis Motto from Stroudsburg came into the office to register.

“A woman from church got in touch with me and asked if I was registered. I thought I was and I found out I wasn’t so I am here. I found out it was the last day so here I am,” said Motto.

Now if you can’t get down to the voter registration office to register by paper, you can register online until 11:59 p.m., Tuesday.

She says the office gets very busy on deadline day.

“We are also doing absentees so that on top of the registrations, we are very busy,” said May-Silfee.

