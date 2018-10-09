× Students Put Best Foot Forward with Socktober

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — By the end of October, students hope there will be at least 4,000 pairs of socks hung up inside the gym at Andrew G. Curtin Intermediate School in Williamsport. This is all part of the school’s annual Socktober.

“It doesn’t have to be the nicest socks in the world it just has to be like socks,” said Eleanor Macdonald.

Since kicking off the sock drive five years ago, about 10,000 pairs of socks have been donated to local nonprofits.

“It’s neat to see them coming in at times bags of socks wanting to donate to people in need,” said Erick Edler.

Most of the donations are from students like Eleanor Macdonald. This year she donated 200 pairs.

“When you actually start to think about it deeply it like that could make a big impact,” said Macdonald.

Last year Macdonald helped hand deliver some of the donations.

“Seeing where they live, and I got to meet a few of the people who live there it was just really eye-opening,” said Macdonald.

In hopes of getting the community involved this year, the school district has teamed up with a local business. Now for the first-time people looking to donate don’t have to stop by the school. People can drop off socks at Woodlands Bank in Loyalsock Township.

“For it to grow outside of our school, I think it shows that there are a lot of people that care in our community. We just got it started and people are hearing about it and they are grabbing on to it, so it’s pretty exciting,” said Edler.

Donation are welcome until the end of October. That’s when the school plans to deliver the socks to Sojourner’s Truth Ministries in Williamsport.