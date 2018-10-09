Mother Accused of Driving Under the Influence, Fighting with Police

Posted 11:31 pm, October 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:30PM, October 9, 2018

WATSONTOWN, Pa. -- A woman is locked up, accused of assaulting a police chief in Northumberland County.

Authorities say Kara Kinney, 32, of Benton, appeared to be under the influence when she dropped off and picked up her 4-year-old son at school in Watsontown on Tuesday.

When she was placed under arrest Tuesday afternoon, police say she fought with officers.

Kinney was charged with aggravated assault, attempted endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kinney is locked up in the Centre County jail.

