Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The search for a missing hunter has ended in Sullivan County.

Walter Booth's body was found late Monday night according to a social media post by Dushore Fire-Rescue.

The 84-year-old from Courtdale went missing a week ago while hunting on state game lands near Lopez.

Officials believe his death was natural.

His body was found just about two miles from where he entered the woods in Sullivan County.