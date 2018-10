× Man Hit, Killed by Tractor Trailer in Wayne County

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An elderly man was killed after he was hit by a tractor trailer in Wayne County.

Authorities say Lester Miller, 98, died in his driveway near Beach Lake early Saturday morning.

His death has been ruled an accident.

The Wayne County coroner says Miller suffered from dementia and may have been lying down in his driveway when the truck hit him.