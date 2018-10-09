× Last Day to Register to Vote in PA

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County’s Bureau of Elections office in downtown Wilkes-Barre was full of people rushing to register to vote.

It was the last day for Pennsylvanians to make sure they could vote in next month’s midterm elections.

“It was fast,” Matthew Epright of Kingston said. “They were right there to help you out and all. For the people who can’t read that well, they can still come down here and vote because the ladies here will help you out.”

Epright wanted to make sure his voice is heard on Election Day.

“Because it was the last day,” Epright said. “So, I had to get down here. I will be voting for Trump and all the guys he wants in.”

Others were in the Bureau of Elections to vote absentee.

“My message is for those who have not yet registered to vote, come on down today and get your voter registration form filled out and make sure you’re registered for November and also pick up an absentee ballot application and make your voice heard,” David Thole of Mountain Top said.

In the 2016 presidential election, Luzerne County, which usually is a predominately Democratic county, flipped and voted for President Donald Trump.

Voters we spoke with say now, more than ever, it is important to register.

“I’ve been a Republican just about all of my life, but I know so many Democrats who have said it’s enough,” Gerald Riaubia of Sweet Valley said. “It’s lawlessness.”

Election Day is less than a month away on November 6.

