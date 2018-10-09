× Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A popular fall festival in one part of the Poconos will take place this weekend and there is plenty to do and see.

The Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival always draws a good crowd to see the colorful trees and organizers are hoping the colors pop for this weekend.

According to the fall forecast, we aren’t expected to hit peak color in Carbon and Monroe Counties until later this month, though that isn’t stopping people from having fall fun in Jim Thorpe.

It might not feel like October with temperatures in the 70s but it sure looks like fall on the streets of downtown Jim Thorpe. Hay bales and corn stalks fill the streets for the annual Fall Foliage Festival.

The festival is held on weekends in Jim Thorpe. Everything from bands and ghost tours attract thousands of people each year.

But it’s the fall foliage that people like to see the most.

Organizers are hoping the colors pop more this weekend with cooler temperatures on the way.

“We’ve got a little bit of color right here in the gorge. By the weekend, they are telling me that we are going to have color the next 10 or 12 days are supposed to be incredible. We shall see,” said festival committee member Michael Rivkin.

Because parking can be difficult on fall festival weekends, there will be additional parking spaces just up the hill at Mauch Chunk Lake Park with free shuttle services to the downtown.

Daisy McCarty manages Muggles Mug, a coffee shop on Broadway. She says it’s been very busy.

“I think it’s a little busier than last year which is good for business.”

When people aren’t looking at the leaves, they are checking out the scarecrows that are outside some of the businesses. It’s all part of a festival contest.

“It’s really cool walking around and looking at everyone’s scarecrows. People can get really creative,” McCarty said.

The Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival will take place this weekend as well as October 20 and 21.