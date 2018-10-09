Hazing Allegations at Bloomsburg University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Fraternity and sorority houses line Lightstreet Road in Bloomsburg. This is the time of year when campus Greek organizations are busy recruiting new members, but officials at Bloomsburg University put a stop to that after hazing allegations recently surfaced.

"Really just to have an opportunity to do an external investigation so we can get to the bottom of what's going on," Dr. Dione Somerville said.

Dr. Dione Somerville is Vice President of Student Affairs at Bloomsburg University. She would not say which of the school's 25 fraternities and sororities are under investigation, or how broad the investigation is.

"The gravity of the allegations of which we were aware really led us to believe we needed to conduct an external investigation," Somerville said.

Because of the hazing allegations, all pledging and new member recruitment are on hold.

"It's kinda frustrating because it's like the whole Greek life is kinda halted and no one knows what's going on," Josh Hurley said.

Josh Hurley is a senior at Bloomsburg University and a brother at Sigma Iota Omega. He tells Newswatch 16 he does not know of any hazing at Bloomsburg. The fraternities and sororities were in the middle of pledging and told to stop.

"It's kind of frustrating for everybody because we didn't do anything wrong, so why do we have to be put on hold for this?" Hurley asked.

Bloomsburg University officials say the investigation into the hazing allegations hasn't started yet, and they are not sure how long it will last. Fraternities and sororities can resume pledging once the investigation is finished.