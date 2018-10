Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- Firefighters battled a stubborn fire at a building in Luzerne County.

The flames broke out around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the building along West Main Street.

Officials on the scene say an upstairs apartment is destroyed. A storefront on the ground floor is OK.

No injuries were reported, but officials say one family is without a place to stay.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims.