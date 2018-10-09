Brewing Up Opportunities At High School Coffee Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Brew Mountain is a new coffee spot inside Blue Mountain High School.

"Exciting?! I cannot tell you how exciting it is to be part of this! This is fabulous!" said Vicki Heiser of the Eagle Foundation.

The new java joint is staffed by students learning life skills.

"I love working with my friends and also people that I truly adore. We get to make money and help our community out,” said student Rachel Adams.

The coffee shop gives the students a chance to train and learn marketable skills.

"The students run it and they actually take a cart and go around and take online orders for coffee and hot chocolate and take them to kids in the school. It's turned out to be a great opportunity for everybody,” said Dr. David Krewson of the Eagle Foundation.

Brew Mountain and the school store, called The Eagle Rock, were created by the Eagle Foundation.

It funds programs for the Blue Mountain School District.

Ronald McDonald charities and private donations helped pay for the equipment and training, too.

"I think it’s just a really, really wonderful project for the children to be able to be involved that are learning and be able to provide this project for Blue Mountain School District," said Wayne Pace, a McDonald's owner and operator.

Brew Mountain and the school store are open during limited hours before and after school.

All profits are donated to the high school activity fund.