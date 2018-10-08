× Wilkes University’s New Hockey Teams Take the Ice

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes University hockey teams are on the ice!

The men’s and women’s teams practiced for the first time Monday morning at Toyota Sportsplex in Wilkes-Barre.

“Guys were super-excited. Here an hour and a half early and ready to go, should be a lot of chaos, but we’re looking forward to getting going here,” said Brett Riley, head coach of the men’s team.

This is the first year for the NCAA Division III programs at the school.

“Very happy with the girls, very happy with their performance. It’s been a long time coming and certainly very excited for the university, for our players,” said Earl Utter, head coach of the women’s team.

Wilkes University has built new training rooms, locker rooms, and coaches’ rooms for the teams at Toyota Sportsplex, where the teams will practice and play home games.

“I think it’s just a big first year for us, I think coach recruited a lot of good guys I think and it’s going to be a big step forward for our program if we can come out hot and start well,” said player Devon Schell.

“It’s really awesome to be part of something like this. I’ve never been a part of something that’s bigger than me. I think it’ll be a really cool experience,” said player Ashley Murry.

Both teams start their seasons on the road with games on October 26.

“I’m actually very, very excited. I think our team has a lot of potential,” said player Max Flynn.