Time Is Running Out to Register to Vote in November Election
Tuesday, October 9 is the last day that residents in Pennsylvania can register to vote in November’s general election.
State leaders say over the last few years they’ve made it more convenient and accessible for residents to do so.
There are a number of methods for you to register, including online:
- Online through the state’s website.
- Delivered to your county voter registration office.
- By mail to your county voter registration office, postmarked by 10/09/2018.
Click here to download a blank voter registration form
- If you are on active duty in the military, or you are a hospitalized or bedridden veteran, you can register at any time. See www.fvap.gov for more information.
Also, if you are unsure if you are already registered to vote, you can check your registration status at that link as well or by contacting your county board of elections.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.