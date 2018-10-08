Time Is Running Out to Register to Vote in November Election

Tuesday, October 9 is the last day that residents in Pennsylvania can register to vote in November’s general election.

State leaders say over the last few years they’ve made it more convenient and accessible for residents to do so.

There are a number of methods for you to register, including online:

Also, if you are unsure if you are already registered to vote, you can check your registration status at that link as well or by contacting your county board of elections.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.

