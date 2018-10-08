× Still No Sign of Missing Hunter in Sullivan County

COLLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A missing hunter in Sullivan County has still not been found after nearly a week of searching.

Walter Booth, 84, went missing on State Game Lands in Sullivan County Tuesday night. Crews continue to comb the area for him.

Officials believe Booth got caught in severe weather Tuesday while hunting on State Game Lands near Lopez. The spot where he was hunting is a large, wooded area.

The search continued Monday with around 60 people looking for Booth. Search crews tell us they will be out here every day until they find him.

Incident command teams combed the one-mile area surrounding Walter Booth’s car, and they are confident he is not there.

Crews are focusing the search on smaller, more targeted areas.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been out from dawn until dusk.

A team from Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue arrived over the weekend. The group came from all over the state and Maryland to help with the search.

There are also quite a few volunteers from Sullivan, Bradford and Wyoming Counties. Some of the volunteers are fellow hunters. Dogs are also searching the area, but no one has found anything.

If you would like to help with the search, you’re asked to come to the search command center and sign up to be a volunteer, rather than just going off into the woods on your own.

“We appreciate that everyone wants to help. However, what really hinders us is if somebody just goes off and goes into our search area on their own,” said incident commander John Yonkin.