Police Chief Honored for 40 Years of Service

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A police chief in Lackawanna County was honored for four decades of service to his community.

South Abington Township Police Chief Robert Gerrity was recognized by supervisors at the township building near Clarks Summit on Monday evening.

Gerrity has held the title of chief for 27 years and has been with the department for 40 years.

"They say that the general is only as good as his army. Well, I've got the best army in the world, no other way to say it. Again, I'm humbled, and I just thank you all so much," Gerrity said.

While he says he doesn't know if he'll be around for 40 more years, Chief Gerrity tells Newswatch 16 he doesn't plan to retire anytime soon.