Limousine Service Safety

Posted 4:59 pm, October 8, 2018, by

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — The owner of a limousine company in Luzerne County is speaking out about the tragedy in New York State.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the owner of Luxury Limousine Service. He says this weekend’s crash hits close to home and wants to make sure that customers know to look for certain safety measures when renting a limo.

A limousine crash that killed 20 people is now being called the deadliest vehicle accident in the U.S.in nearly 10 years.

“I don’t know what happened there. I can only assume like the rest of us, but there are rules to follow and we follow every rule there is. We dot the I’s and T’s on everything. Inspections are a huge part of this,” said Carl Gross, owner of Luxury Limousine Service.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Gross in West Wyoming. He’s been in business for 26 years and says making sure your fleet is up to date is the most important thing about owning a limousine service. He encourages people looking to rent from a limo service to do their homework.

Related Story
Limo That Crashed and Killed 20 People Failed Inspection, Driver Not Properly Licensed

“Don’t go with the cheapest price, do your homework, look into the company. How many years have they been around? What’s their safety record? It’s all on the internet,” Gross said.

Gross says he follows all the state laws, meaning he has his vehicles inspected two times a year.

All of his drivers are also properly licensed.

“When you trust a limousine company to provide transportation, you’re counting on them to do all the background safety checks. That’s important for not only the driver, but the vehicle, having the driver be able to drive from point A to B safely.”

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s