Limousine Service Safety

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — The owner of a limousine company in Luzerne County is speaking out about the tragedy in New York State.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the owner of Luxury Limousine Service. He says this weekend’s crash hits close to home and wants to make sure that customers know to look for certain safety measures when renting a limo.

A limousine crash that killed 20 people is now being called the deadliest vehicle accident in the U.S.in nearly 10 years.

“I don’t know what happened there. I can only assume like the rest of us, but there are rules to follow and we follow every rule there is. We dot the I’s and T’s on everything. Inspections are a huge part of this,” said Carl Gross, owner of Luxury Limousine Service.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Gross in West Wyoming. He’s been in business for 26 years and says making sure your fleet is up to date is the most important thing about owning a limousine service. He encourages people looking to rent from a limo service to do their homework.

“Don’t go with the cheapest price, do your homework, look into the company. How many years have they been around? What’s their safety record? It’s all on the internet,” Gross said.

Gross says he follows all the state laws, meaning he has his vehicles inspected two times a year.

All of his drivers are also properly licensed.

“When you trust a limousine company to provide transportation, you’re counting on them to do all the background safety checks. That’s important for not only the driver, but the vehicle, having the driver be able to drive from point A to B safely.”