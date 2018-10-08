× In Your Neighborhood

Albright Memorial Library Charity Art Auction

The Albright Memorial Library will be holding a charity art auction, Thursday, October 11, in Lackawanna County. Local artist and painter, Austin Burke, will be auctioning off his original artwork. The event is for adults 21 and older. The reception begins at 6 p.m. with the auction starting at 7. Tickets cost $20 and include refreshments. Part of the proceeds benefit the Albright Memorial Library.

Fall Craft Fair and Flea Market

A Fall Craft Fair and Flea Market will be held Saturday, October 13 at the Montrose VFW in Susquehanna County. The event, held on the upper level of the VFW, begins at 9:30 a.m. and will benefit the needs of Susquehanna County veterans. While there you’ll find crafters with hand-made items as well as a flea market. There will also be baked goods, snacks, beverages and simple lunch items.